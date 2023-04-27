The Bay Waveland Garden Club, Bay St. Louis City Council and the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Saturday unveiled plaques dedicating two historic Live oak trees at the Depot grounds in honor of the late Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.
Robin and Estorffe, who served with the Bay P.D., were killed in the line of duty last December.
“Trees are living memorials,” Bay-Waveland Garden Club President Anita Warner said during the ceremony Saturday. “These trees are what we call ‘sentinel trees,’ because they have been here for over a hundred years. … Think of all the things these trees have witnessed.”
Warner also spearheaded the effort last year to honor Hancock Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Boutte by dedicating a Live oak at the Depot in his honor after he died in the line of duty.
“The tree continues to give life to so many of us,” Warner said, and cleans the air and soil, and offers shade and protection.
“Today is a day for honoring Steve and Branden,” deputy Chief Alvin Kingston said.
Robin began his law enforcement career in 2012 and joined Bay P.D. in 2019, Kingston said.
“Steven was more than a police officer,” Kingston said, “he was a leader.”
Estorffe, he said, grew up in a law enforcement family — his father, Ian, previously served at Bay P.D.
“In 2021, Branden started what he considered his dream job,” Kingston said, “to serve the city of Bay St. Louis as a police officer. … He was eager to learn and ready to serve.”
Both trees are no officially recognized in tribute to the fallen officers on the official Live Oak Registry.
