Less humid air will begin filtering into south Mississippi tonight (Friday, Sept. 8) and continue to overspread the area during the weekend. The result will be a more comfortable feel to the air compared to the oppressive mugginess of the recent summer months.
Dew point temperatures, which indicate the amount of water vapor in the air, were in the lower 70s to start the day on Friday across coastal Mississippi. That’s a little less muggy than Wednesday and Thursday when dew points were in the middle and upper 70s.
However, the more noticeable change will occur Friday night after a cool front passes through the area. Behind the front will be some of the driest air to have reached the Mississippi Coast since June 23rd.
Less moisture in the air will allow more heat to be radiated away from near the earth’s surface at night. That’s why temperatures over the next few nights are expected to fall into the upper 60s inland. Nearer the coast and the warm waters of Mississippi Sound, lows are forecast to drop into the lower to middle 70s. With abundant sunshine, afternoons will still heat up into the lower to middle 90s.
Although thunderstorms brought one to two inches of much-needed rain to Hancock County on Thursday afternoon and evening (Sept. 7), that is likely the last precipitation the area will receive for the next week. The incoming dry air will drive rain chances down to near zero through at least Tuesday (Sept. 12), and the chances for the rest of next week are forecast to remain low. So, drought conditions are expected to continue across south Mississippi and Louisiana, and burn bans will likely remain in effect.
