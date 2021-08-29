The National Hurricane Center said in its 10 p.m. update that Hurricane Ida was turning northward over southeastern Louisiana and was about 40 miles west-northwest of New Orleans with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.
The entire Mississippi Gulf Coast was still under a Storm Surge Warning with possible storm surge of 7-11 feet; and Tropical Storm Warning with possible sustained winds up to 73 mph and higher gusts.
Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 35 miles from the center of the storm, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 140 mph.
"Total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 24 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi through Monday," according to the NHC. "Tornadoes will be most likely through Monday over southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. A few tornadoes are also possible farther north across much of Mississippi and Alabama on Monday."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.