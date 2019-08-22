Sea Coast Echo
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux on Thursday announced the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher D. Byrd of Lakeshore, who was charged with one count of drive-by shooting.
On Aug. 19, the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near Highway 603 and Road 560, a Bay PD release states.
"Witnesses reported Byrd fired a handgun from a moving vehicle at a known victim," Ponthieux said in the release. "Byrd fled the scene and returned to his residence in the Lakeshore community. Byrd was arrested without incident by detectives of the Bay St. Louis Police Department."
Byrd is being held at the Hancock County Jail under a $100,000 bond set by Municipal Court Judge Maggio, the release states.
According to the release, this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222. People can also report tips via Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.