Sea Coast Echo

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux on Thursday announced the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher D. Byrd of Lakeshore, who was charged with one count of drive-by shooting.

On Aug. 19, the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near Highway 603 and Road 560, a Bay PD release states.

"Witnesses reported Byrd fired a handgun from a moving vehicle at a known victim," Ponthieux said in the release. "Byrd fled the scene and returned to his residence in the Lakeshore community. Byrd was arrested without incident by detectives of the Bay St. Louis Police Department."

Byrd is being held at the Hancock County Jail under a $100,000 bond set by Municipal Court Judge Maggio, the release states.

According to the release, this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222. People can also report tips via Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.