Waveland police last week arrested a Louisiana man for allegedly molesting a child at a public pier.

Travis Shawn Bush, 38, of Bogalusa, "was arrested on warrants issued from the Waveland Police Department for Sexual Battery and Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes/Molestation," Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release Tuesday. "These charges stemmed from an incident which occurred at the Garfield-Ladner Pier involving a teenage boy, whom Bush had met on a social media app. The warrants had been signed by Waveland City Judge PJ Mauffray."

Bush was initially arrested in Bogalusa on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Prendergast said, but "waived indictment in Louisiana and was transported back to Hancock County on Nov. 1 and booked into the Hancock County Jail."

According to jail records, the offense allegedly occurred on Aug. 27 of this year.

"Bush had previously been arrested on similar charges in Bay St. Louis and the victim in the Waveland incident is the second juvenile to come forward so far," Prendergast said.

As of press time Tuesday, Bush was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center in lieu of $150,000 in bonds.

An initial court date has been scheduled for Nov. 7.

The incident is still under investigation, Prendergast said.

"Chief Investigator David Allen is in charge of this case," Prendergast said. "Anyone having more information is encouraged to call the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898."