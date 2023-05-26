Hancock County Justice Court Judge Desmond Hoda on Tuesday ordered the LA Harvest case should move to the grand jury, which defense attorney Donald Rafferty said “my clients fully expected.”
“My clients’ position is that they didn’t do anything wrong or illegal,” Rafferty said, “and they were in complete compliance (with state law). This is an error on the part of law enforcement.”
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Bay St. Louis Police Department, the Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at LA Harvest stores in Bay St. Louis, Waveland and St. Tammany Parish in late March.
“Narcotics agents executed multiple search warrants at properties operated under the name of LA Harvest Company, a retail store which advertises selling multiple varieties of hemp and Delta 8 containing products,” Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release at the time.
After serving the warrants, officers seized many of the products LA Harvest was selling and arrested business owner Karen McClain and store employee Darren Perkins, both of Slidell, charging both with the sale/distribution of a controlled substance. McClain was also charged with trafficking of a controlled substance. McClain was released on $110,000 bonds later the same day, and Perkins was released on $50,000 in bonds.
Both entered not guilty pleas in the case last month.
A Hancock County grand jury will now determine whether the case is dismissed or will go to trial.
"We look forward to our day in court," Rafferty said.
