Hancock County Judge Trent Favre on Wednesday presented the 2022 Hancock County Youth Court Christmas Charity Cup to Kristen Tusa.
“This is the opportunity to recognize someone in our community who I think does a lot of work behind the scenes and on the frontline, but never asks for credit for anything, which makes her a great nominee,” Favre said.
The Christmas Charity Cup was established in 2020 to recognize community members who “partner with families and children in different ways to help enrich and better their lives,” Favre said.
The first recipient of the Christmas Charity Cup was Millie Brignone for her work with “Millie’s Movement,” which is an effort to raise funds to purchase toys for children who are in need.
Last year’s recipient was Connie Lyons, outreach minister for the King’s Kitchen in Bay St. Louis, for her work with the needy and homeless in the community.
Favre said the recipients are nominated and chosen by the youth court’s staff.
Tusa is an educator at St. Stanislaus College in Bay St. Louis and lives in Waveland, Favre said.
“She organizes the youth, the faculty in her school in various civic and philanthropic ministries throughout Hancock County, as well as community and family events for the city of Waveland,” he said. “She provides dedicated instructional and emotional support to many children and families in Hancock County and demonstrates the many qualities of a community leader, including selflessness, compassion, and generosity all for the people of Hancock County. She has demonstrated to her students and peers the importance of community involvement.”
Tusa said that she has organized the Wavelands Veterans Day parade for the past four years, started Waveland Food Truck Friday about four years ago, and started the Coleman Avenue Fall Fest.
“Through my job at St. Stanislaus, I work with students who do a lot of service,” she said. “It’s required of them, but I help facilitate a lot of their service around the community. We do a lot with King’s Kitchen and various other groups that need the help.”
On receiving this year’s Christmas Charity Cup, Tusa said, “I don’t think anyone does anything to be recognized.”
“It is at least good to know that other people take note,” Tusa said. “I hope that I lead by example to children, to students who I work with.”
