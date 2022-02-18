The 54th Krewe of Nereids parade rolls beginning at noon on Sunday, Feb. 20. The parade will start at the Hancock County Government Annex on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis at 12 noon. and continue west in the east-bound lane, ending at Auderer Boulevard in Waveland.
The Hancock County Tourism Bureau credits the annual parade as the biggest cultural event in Hancock County every year, drawing tens of thousands of visitors and locals alike.
The Nereids parade – like the krewe itself – started small, but grew quickly.
Ladies’ Choice
The all-women Krewe of Nereids organized in Waveland in 1966, and has grown into one of the biggest Carnival organizations on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
According to one of the founding members, “There were seven of us who came up with the idea and started it,” after attending a Waveland Civic Assoc. St. Patrick’s Day parade. “We kind of came up with the idea that it would be real neat to have a group at Waveland to promote Waveland and the businesses on Coleman Avenue.
“We met at the old drugstore and we formed the first board of directors.
“We named the organization Nereids, which were the 50 daughters of Nereus and Doris – mythological figures.
“We did most of the floats and costumes ourselves for the first few years, and we tried to add a float to the parade each year. One of the things we wanted to do was to try to provide a lovely family atmosphere.”
From the beginning, she said, “The women were to remain anonymous and the men (their dukes) were to be honored and recognized.”
In the first year, she said, the original seven women in the group became 100.
Today, the Krewe of Nereids boasts more than150 members from across the US. A veil of secrecy prevails over all of the festivities. The Captain is the only member who knows the identities of the Queen, and Court each year.
The Nereids’ carnival celebrations moved from the St. Joseph Academy gym to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum, and within a few years, the crowds attending the parades grew so big, they had to be moved from tiny, two-lane Coleman Avenue to four-lane Hwy. 90, the Coast’s major thoroughfare. The Nereids have paraded ever since, even in 2006, less than a year after Hurricane Katrina, missing only 2021, due to the pandemic. In 2016, the Hancock Chamber presented the Krewe of Nereids with the coveted Community Award of Excellence. During the event, the Nereids finally made public the identities of their founding seven members: Kitty Mollere, Louise Lynch, Nancy Gex, Gerry Blanchard, Elaine Colson, Claire Bourgeois and Dot Markel.
Fifty-five years after its founding, the Krewe of Nereids parade still offers a fun, family atmosphere with a long and storied past handed down generation to generation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.