It's time to laissez les bon temps rouler — the Krewe of Kids is scheduled to kick off the Mardi Gras season in Hancock County with its 42nd Carnival parade on Saturday, Feb. 12, beginning at 11 a.m.
“We didn’t get to have the parade last year because of COVID,” krewe organizer Lisa Cowand said, “but we’ll be back this year, and we can’t wait.”
Cowand said the parade will follow its traditional route, starting in front of Dunbar Village in Bay St. Louis for a toast with the elders there before traveling down Dunbar to Boardman, to B Street to Leonhard, back up to Dunbar, and then disband back where it started.
The krewe is seeking candidates for king and queen ages 5-12. Please send candidates’ information to Lisa Cowand, 1005 Dunbar Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 by Feb. 7.
The parade was founded in 1979 by Jake and Evelyn Cox Jacobs and the Cox children. It started out as a way to keep the kids busy and get rid of excess Mardi Gras throws, Evelyn’s daughter Kathy Mauffray said in 2016, but in 1979, her brother David -- then age 11 -- took it upon himself to go to the city and get a parade permit. That year, the first official “Krewe of Kids” parade was held on Lundi Gras.
Also on Saturday, Feb. 12, the Pass Christian Carnival Association — known the past two years as the Pass Christian Kids Carnival Association, and as the Krewe of Legacy before that — will roll beginning at 1 p.m.
Those wishing to participate are asked to message group founder Jeffrey Cuevas through the krewe’s Facebook page or call 228-216-2097. There will be no applications or fees this year. Participants are asked to arrive between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and go to the Legacy Float at the beginning.
PCCA 2022 King is Mr Brett McKay and His 2022 Queen is Mrs. Patricia McKay.
The route will start at Neco’s Family Market, on Cable Bridge Rd, continuing straight onto J.P. Ladner Rd, turning right onto Edwin Ladner Rd, also turning right onto Vidalia Rd., where it ends back at Neco’s Family Market. Floats, horse and buggies, golf carts, antique cars, and more parade throughout a five-mile circular route north of Interstate 10. The parade is family-oriented.
For more, contact Jeffrey Cuevas at 228-216-2097 or Sidney Cuevas at 228-234-9454.’’
The Krewe of Nereids parade is scheduled for Feb. 20; the Krewe of Diamondhead parade is scheduled for Feb. 26; St. Paul parade in the Pass is 2-27; the Mystic Krewe of Seahorse Lundi Gras parade is Feb. 28; Fat Tuesday and the Krewe of Real People parade are on March 1.
The Sea Coast Echo will publish its 2022 Mardi Gras special section on Feb. 16, with complete parade and krewe information, maps and schedules.
