The Krewe of Diamondhead’s annual Mardi Gras Parade scheduled for noon on February 13, 2021 has been postponed. The board for the Krewe will continue to move forward with plans for another parade, once the current restrictions have been lifted.
The board is discussing plans for a future parade to include multiple themes. Celebrating all that has been missed during the pandemic.
For anyone more information for the upcoming parade, please contact Sara Garcia, Parade Director at kdhparade@gmail.com or 817.690.3534.
This is one event you don’t want to miss!
