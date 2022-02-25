The Krewe of Diamondhead will host its 2022 Mardi Gras Parade this Saturday, Feb. 26, with the theme of “Around the World,” led by King Ali’I Ho Nua, Joe Doyle, and Queen Cheryl Doyle.
The parade will begin at noon on Gex Drive, taking a left on Aloha Drive, to Kalani Drive, and right on Golf Club Drive.
The Krewe of Diamondhead has a long and storied history. The krewe formed in the 1970s. Joe Salvatore reigned as King Ali’i Honua I at the first Mardi Gras ball in 1975.
Diamondhead has several other krewes which host their own celebrations, elect their own royalty each year, and march along with the Krewe of Diamondhead, including the Krewe of Selene, the Krewe of Kamehameha (Boaters) and the Krewe of Olympus.
Other krewes such as the Krewe du Shoe and the Krewe of Tiki participate in the parade each year, but don’t publicize royalty.
The Krewe of Olympus was formed in 2007, and consists of a president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, and five members of the Board of Directors who hold position for no more than three consecutive years. Membership is by invitation only, and limited to 100 members.
Events covered by membership dues are the cocktail/announcement dinner dance in September, the Annual Mardi Gras Ball in January, and the Toga Party or Spring Dance in March.
The Krewe of Diamondhead will wrap up their year on April 9 with their annual Country Western Party to be held at the Country Club. The membership dresses up in their favorite country attire to celebrate the evening.
If you have always thought about joining the Krewe of Diamondhead but wanted more information, please contact membership director, Stephanie Hardesty (sataylorsd1972@yahoo.com).
