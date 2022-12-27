Kodie Koenenn has announced he will be running for the Hancock County Chancery Clerk’s position in 2023, rather than reelection to his current post as the District 3 member of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.
“After many discussions with family and friends and deep thought and prayers, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Hancock County Chancery Clerk in the 2023 election,” Koenenn said in a social media statement.
“I want to thank Mr. Tim Kellar for his 26 years of service, and the previous clerks who helped pave the way of supporting our community.”
Koenenn previously served on the Diamondhead City Council before being elected to the board of supervisors.
“My time as an elected councilman and more specifically supervisor has allowed me first hand experience and passion for helping the public,” Koenenn said. “It has allowed me to learn the importance of being accessible, and I want to continue that service and passion by helping the chancery clerk’s office.
“It has been an honor to serve you as your District 3 supervisor, one that I am so grateful for, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve you as your next Chancery Clerk to provide the transparency and integrity that is expected. Thank you for your continued support and I look forward to sharing our priorities and earning your trust in the new year.”
Koenenn and his wife Stephanie live in Diamondhead with their children Makelsie and Kaison.
