King's Kitchen celebrates 10th anniversary; more than 400,000 meals served

The King’s Kitchen soup kitchen in Bay St. Louis recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a replication of its first meal ever served, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, and rolls.
King’s Kitchen is a community outreach service of Central Bible Church and opened its doors on Nov. 19, 2012 and served 45 meals. Now, the kitchen averages between 200 and 250 plates per day.
“Over the course of time, in the last 10 years, we estimate that we have served this community over 400,000 meals to the needy,” Central Bible Church pastor Mike Ramsey said.
Connie Lyons, outreach pastor at the kitchen, said Friday it was a good day to celebrate.
Lubertha Parker, August Indovina, and Edna Marie Rose Saucier are the current chefs for the King’s Kitchen, Lyons said.
The oldest and longest serving volunteer, who has been involved with the kitchen for 10 years, is Joyce Paulk, Lyons said.
There are two bakers who donate baked goods to the kitchen, Dolly Lunberg and Glynnis Piazza.
“I think it’s really benefited the community on several levels,” she said.
Last May, Central Bible Church opened the Clothesline, which features clothing and shoes for all ages. There is a children’s section, young adults section, as well as sections for adult men and women.
The clothing items are hung and separated, marked by size, and clothing type. There are also “hot pick” items, which include jewelry and handbags.
There is a also a styling station, where local hairstylists and barbers donate time to cut, shampoo, and style hair for free.
The Clothesline is managed by Fran Cremer and Linda Carver, Lyons said.
The newest venture is the installation of a shower and laundry room facilities, Lyons said. She said they are in need of a contractor to close in the attic and create a drop ceiling, so it can open on a full-time basis.
The laundry room is sponsored by Diamondhead Community Church, Lyons said.
It is only open on a temporary basis for the homeless, she added.
“It’s our honor, in conjunction with help from numerous other local churches, organizations, individuals, and civic groups to do what little we are able to do help the needy in our area,” Ramsey said. “Truly, this community exemplifies the power and spirit of working as one to help our own.”
King’s Kitchen is a 501 (c)3 organization and depends on charitable donations from the community as well as the church.
“We are pleased to say that we are helped by just about every church in our area, by so many wonderful individuals who give regularly, by restaurants, grocery stores, and organizations which help us regularly with food donations, and by the donations of food and grocery items from individuals who follow our Facebook page and who see what items we need,” Lyons said.
The King’s Kitchen is located at 2005 Longfellow Rd., Bay St. Louis and currently serves meals Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is currently operating as a drive-thru service.
Learn more about the soup kitchen through Facebook at the King’s Kitchen.
