A Kiln woman was charged last week for allegedly embezzling more than a half-million dollars from her employer, Best Pawn & Jewelry in Bay St. Louis.
Brandy Gebbia, 45, was charged with one count of felony embezzlement; and one count of fraudulent use of credit card with internet to obtain money.
"The Bay St. Louis Police Department received a report and evidence indicating Gebbia was responsible for the theft of $682,973 by virtue of her employment,” according to a Bay P.D. press release, “and that she made unauthorized purchases with a credit card to obtain $2,148 in goods.”
Bay Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio issued arrest warrants for Gebbia on Aug. 31 and set her bond at a total of $32,500.
Gebbia turned herself in at the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Sept. 1, and was transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where she posted bail.
An initial hearing on both charges has been scheduled for Oct. 20 in Bay St. Louis Municipal Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.