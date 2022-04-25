An 18-year-old Kiln resident died on Sunday afternoon while swimming with friends at a so-called “blue hole.”
“The kids were swimming and one of them … didn’t come back up,” Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said.
The swimming hole they were using, Hair said, was more of a “dirt-pit lake,” located off Kiln-Picayune Road near Horseshoe Road, in the Stennis Buffer Zone.
“There are several what people call ‘blue holes,’ along the interstate, places where they’ve excavated dirt for roadwork, etc.,” Hair said.
Stallings’ body was recovered by a dive team at around 8 p.m. Sunday, Hair said. The team included officers of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Aydin’s friends mourned him on social media Sunday.
“You will never know how much you meant to us, we loved you like you were a part of us little man …,” Ashlyn Rubinsak said on Facebook. “We miss you already.”
To the family, I am so sorry for your loss.
