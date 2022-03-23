Two Kiln residents were arrested this week on drug, conspiracy and weapons charges.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam announced in a press release Wednesday the arrest of Bobby J. Crochet, 21, and Nicole Cousin, 41, “for federal violations related to the possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy and weapons possession.”
On March 16, “Crochet began communicating with a Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics agent, acting in an undercover capacity, and agreed to sell a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice,’ in Kiln, Mississippi,” Adam said. “After several exchanges via text messaging, Crochet agreed to meet the agent at a Kiln business for the exchange. Hancock County Narcotics Agents were conducting surveillance at the business when they observed Crochet and Cousin arrive in a Nissan SUV. Agents approached the couple and arrested them without incident. A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of amphetamine pills and a handgun, which Crochet later admitted he intended to use to rob the undercover agent.”
Crochet was still on bond from a December 2021 by Hancock Sheriff’s Narcotics agents, Adam said, when he was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute after agents seized more than 50 grams of crystal meth “Ice” from him in Kiln.
Due to the previous arrest, Adam said, Hancock agents — assigned as Task Force officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration — charged Crochet and Cousin with federal narcotics violations. The case will be prosecuted in U.S. District Court.
“Our sheriff’s office will vigorously pursue anyone responsible for possessing or distributing narcotics in our communities,” Adam said. “We will work with our state and federal counterparts to supplement our narcotics agents and ensure the most egregious violators of our drug laws are appropriately charged.”
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division is comprised of agents from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Bay Saint Louis and Waveland Police Departments. Sheriff Adam encourages the public to report drug activity by calling his office at 228-466-6900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
