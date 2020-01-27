One man was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday night in north Hancock County.

At around 7 p.m., officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of some type of disturbance at a home in the 7000 block of Crazy Horse Drive in Kiln, officials said.

“When officers arrived, they were immediately met with gunfire,” Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said.

According to Skinner, the subject reportedly suffered at least one gunshot wound to the neck.

The man was airlifted to an area hospital.

No one else was injured at the time of the shootout, Skinner said.

Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are at the scene combing the area for clues.

Hancock County Investigators are also at the scene.

MBI will lead the investigation, officers said, since a sheriff’s deputy was involved.

Neither the officer nor the man who was shot have been identified.

Skinner said the officer will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy, and offered counseling before returning to service.

“He will remain on leave at least until he is mentally prepared to come back,” Skinner said. “He will be offered counseling.”

The Sea Coast Echo will have more details in the case as they become available.