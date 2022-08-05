A Kiln man was sentenced this week to serve at least 18 years in prison for child exploitation.
Matthew Robert Strempler, 32, on Monday pled guilty in Hancock County Circuit Court to one count of child exploitation, and Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson sentenced him to a term of 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 18 to serve and five years of post-release supervision, according to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
“The physical, mental and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime,” Fitch said in a press release Friday. “My office is committed to investigating and prosecuting these cases, and we are grateful to have such strong partners in law enforcement agencies across the state. But our best partners in this fight are concerned citizens who report suspected abuse. Your tip can save a child’s life.”
Neither Fitch nor her office would release detailed information on Strempler’s arrest, but Hancock County Jail records show he was booked on the child exploitation charge in February 2021. The investigation was conducted by the Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the FBI.
Strempler was convicted on child pornography charges in 2009 while serving in the U.S. military, and in 2019 was convicted in Delaware County, Ohio, in 2019 for failure to register as a sex offender.
“Since his military conviction, Mr. Strempler has lived in Mississippi, Florida, New York and Indiana (as well as) Texas,” according to the Delaware County prosecutor’s office.
Fitch said Strempler will serve his sentence day-for-day without possibility of parole and will have to register as a sex offender.
