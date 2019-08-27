Trial proceedings began Monday in Hancock Circuit Court for a 70-year-old Kiln man accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl multiple times over the course of more than a year.

Hancock County sheriff's deputies arrested Alex Jackie Pearson in October 2016, charging him with 21 counts of sexual battery; one count of touching a child for lustful purposes/molesting; and one count of contributing to the delinquency/neglect of a child.

The girl's mother apparently reported the case to the sheriff's office after finding a sex toy, which her daughter didn't want to speak about.

"It is so sensitive that we're reluctant to give out any details because they'd be so graphic," a sheriff's official said at the time. He said the abuse allegedly began when the girl was nine.

Deputies reportedly executed a search warrant and seized sex toys and electronics at Pearson's home.

Jury selection in the case began Monday before Circuit Judge Christopher L. Schmidt. Testimony began on Tuesday.

Court officials said the trial should wrap up this week.