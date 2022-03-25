Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents this week arrested a Kiln man for alleged methamphetamine trafficking.
Douglas Bourgeois, 50, was charged with violations related to the possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Friday.
On Wednesday, Adam said, agents got a tip from the public about Bourgeois’ alleged “drug trafficking activities.”
“At approximately 11:50 p.m., a Bay Saint Louis Police Detective, assigned to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division, was conducting surveillance in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 90 in Bay Saint Louis and observed a 2011 Dodge Journey commit a traffic violation,” Adam said. “A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle near U.S. Highway 90 and Main Street. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine ‘ice’ and the arrest of Bourgeois.”
Officers transported Bourgeois to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where he remained on Friday afternoon.
“Although Bourgeois is currently charged with state drug law violations,” Adam said, “due to the amount of narcotics seized, the case may be presented for federal prosecution by Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics agents assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force.”
“Our narcotics division is staffed with dedicated law enforcement officers who work tirelessly around the clock investigating complaints of drug trafficking in our community,” Adam said. “Those who choose to threaten the safety of our county by engaging in the drug trade should be warned that our narcotics division is a 24/7 operation.”
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division is comprised of agents from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Bay Saint Louis and Waveland police departments. Adam said he encourages the public to report drug activity by calling his office at 228-466-6900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
