District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 33-year old Antonio Joseph Connetti of Kiln pled guilty this week to one count of burglary of a dwelling and was sentenced at the Hancock County Courthouse by Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt. Connetti was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
The case began on July 7, 2021, when an investigator with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a residential burglary off of Firetower Rd., Parker said in a press release. “The investigator observed, what appeared to be, fingerprints and a small amount of blood underneath the broken window to the residence,” Parker said. “The evidence was processed, collected and then sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for analysis. During the investigation, it was also discovered that Connetti, who has prior felony convictions, was seen walking in the area at the time of the Burglary.”
“Investigators then conducted an interview with Connetti where Connetti confessed to the burglary,” Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Necaise, who prosecuted the case, said in the press release.
Connetti was also one of four people arrested in Kiln this past April for possession of narcotics, burglary tools and several — apparently stolen — catalytic converters.
“We commend the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and their investigators for their attention to detail in this case,” Parker said. “Their investigation allowed the District Attorney’s Office to recommend the maximum sentence for this crime, which was ultimately followed by the Court.”
