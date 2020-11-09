A Kiln man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting an employee at the Waveland Goodwill store after the employee tried to stop him from shoplifting.
Jantzen Ryan Cameron, 34, was charged with Aggravated Assault - Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Human Life; and illegal felony possession of a controlled substance, according to Hancock County Jail records.
At around 3:15 p.m. last Thursday, “Officers of the Waveland Police Department were dispatched to 318 Hwy. 90 for a shoplifting and the suspect assaulting one of the employees,” Chief Mike Prendergast said, “Once officers arrived, they found the employee had a large laceration to the left side of his neck and was bleeding profusely. AMR was dispatched to the scene. Upon their arrival, the victim was transported to Ochsner Medical Center and later airlifted to UMC in New Orleans.”
Prendergast said that when investigators reviewed the store’s video surveillance recording, it “showed a white male wearing a ball cap, camouflage overalls and a white t-shirt enter the back of the building in the storage area and grab a duffel bag out of a storage bin and begin to walk out of the store.
“An employee began to follow the suspect and attempt to stop him from stealing the merchandise. Once the two individuals exited the store, the suspect then turned and swung the duffel bag at the employee, striking him in the face and neck area, which resulted in a large laceration to the neck — a life-threatening injury.
Prendergast said the suspect then got into a silver Nissan Altima and drove away.
“Investigators were able to get a tag number for the vehicle and issued a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) notice for the vehicle and the driver,” Prendergast said. “A short time later, deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at South Beach Boulevard and Lakeshore Road, where they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Investigators with the Waveland Police Department responded to the location and found the driver of the vehicle,” who was later identified as Cameron, was wearing the same clothing the supect in the surveillance video wore.
“Cameron was arrested for Aggravated Assault and transported to the Hancock County Jail,” Prendergast said.
Jail records show that Cameron was still being held on Monday afternoon in lieu of $60,000 in bonds — $50,000 for the assault charge and $10,000 for the drug possession charge. An initial court date of Thursday, Nov. 12, has been scheduled in the case.
