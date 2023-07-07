An 18-year-old Kiln resident was arrested in Harrison County and charged with the statutory rape of two 12-year-old girls, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release Thursday.
Peterson said Drew Emile Gallardo was being held at the Harrison County Jail in lieu of $850,000 bond, set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Damon Reese.
The girls’ parents approached sheriff’s investigators with the allegations, Peterson said.
Gallardo had been living at one of the girl’s homes when the incidents occurred, according to the release.
The case is still under investigation.
