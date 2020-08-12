Bay-Waveland School District School Board Trustee Mark Kidd on Monday announced he would not be seeking reelection for the upcoming school board election in Waveland.
Kidd’s seat is the only spot up for election this year.
The deadline to qualify is Sept. 4.
Information about qualifying from the Candidate Qualifying Guide:
For county school board member, special municipal separate school district trustee or consolidated/consolidated line school district trustee:
1) Qualifying statement of intent, and
2) Petition signed by not less than 50 qualified electors (registered voters) of the district from which election is sought,
a. If there are less than 100 qualified electors (registered voters) of the district from which election is sought, the qualifying petition must be signed by not less than 20 percent of the qualified electors of the district,
b. All petition signatures must be certified by the Circuit Clerk’s Office of the county from where the signatures were collected, and
c. All “header” information must be completed on each petition page prior to obtaining voters’ signatures.
3) Filed with the Circuit Clerk’s Office.
4) No more than 90 days (Wed. Aug. 5, 2020) nor later than 5 p.m. on the 60th day (Friday, September 4, 2020) before the election.
In a separate matter, BWSD Superintendent Sandra Reed gave the board an update on enrollment numbers, distance learning, and COVID-19 safety precautions.
The current enrollment numbers are about 1,500, she said. This year marked the first year the district hosted online registration.
“My best guess is that we’re going to start the first day of the school year and be somewhere between 1,600 and 1,700,” Reed said.
Last month, the board decided to push the first day of school back to Sept. 8.
Reed said that about 140 students have selected distance learning.
“We seem to have a couple a day that are dropping out of that,” she said. “We seem to have one to three a day deciding not to pursue distance learning.”
Reed said that the district on Monday hosted a trial run for distance learning and added that “we have a lot of work to do in that area.”
Reed said that the Mississippi Department of Education granted a 10-day exception to the 180-day school year.
“So that’s only available to school districts that voluntarily pushed their date back and the ones that Gov. Reeves mandated push their year back,” Reed said. “In order to continue to pay our teachers, for those extra 10 days, we’re going to have to utilize those 10 days for planning and professional development. Honestly, the extra 10 days coupled with the fact that we’re not starting until after Labor Day is just an old-fashioned blessing in disguise.”
Reed said the district also received its ten temperature scanners and two will be placed in each school.
“Those will be utilized to take everybody that comes in the building temps in the mornings and at lunch,” Reed said. “The machine also has the ability to store that data and give it back to you. So you can go to the machine and ask it for Sandra Reed’s temp for the last 30 days and it will spit that out for you.”
Reed said that the district’s staff members are working in the buildings to change the physical landscape to accommodate social distancing.
