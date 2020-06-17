The Hancock County NAACP will host a Juneteenth celebration this Friday and Saturday, June 19 and 20, at MLK Park at 447 Herlihy St. in Waveland.
“Everybody can come out and cook out and enjoy a day in the park,” Hancock NAACP President Gregory Barabino said. “There will be social distancing, and if you don’t have a mask, there will be one for you until supplies run out.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19, commemorating the date in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Tex., that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.
On Friday, the festivities will begin at the park at 7 p.m., with a movie.
On Saturday, the events begin at 4 p.m. with a community cook-out.
The Civil Rap Movement will sponsor a concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“The Civil Rap Movement is an educational program that uses hip-hop to inspire, uplift and educate children,” Barabino said. “The music will be uplifting.”
Some of the artists set to perform Saturday include DJ Csharp, DJ Duke Da Genius and DJ Dennis, Barabino said.
All entertainment will be sponsored by Barabino’s Greg B. Productions.
There will also be an artists’ lounge featuring an art exhibit inside the MLK Community Center. There will also be several vendors, including Big Baby’s Catering and the Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis.
