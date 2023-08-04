July 2023 was one of the hottest on record in coastal Mississippi and throughout the southern portions of the Gulf Coast states. The first week of August is continuing the trend of torrid temperatures.
Last month’s average high temperature of 94.6 degrees at Gulfport airport was the hottest in 25 years of record keeping. The only month during the last quarter-century with a higher average maximum temperature was August 2011. In Biloxi there are 116 years of complete records for July with the earliest being in 1893. This July’s average daily high temperature in Biloxi of 93.7 was only exceeded by July 1896 and July 1962.
The daily minimum temperatures were also unusually warm with July 2023 in both Gulfport (76.8 degrees) and Biloxi (77.6 degrees) coming in with their second highest average low temperatures for the month of July.
Our neighbors to the east and west have also been getting in on the record-setting warmth. Stations registering their warmest July on record included Pensacola, Mobile, Slidell, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Houston.
Since August began on Tuesday, the heat has continued and even ratcheted up a couple of notches. New records were set on August 1st at Gulfport (97), Slidell (99), New Orleans (99). The New Orleans airport set another record on Thursday with a high of 98. Baton Rouge has been even hotter with six record daily high temperatures in a row, and six straight days over 100 degrees.
Across Hancock County high temperatures each afternoon since Sunday have topped out in the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees. With humidity at its usual muggy summertime levels, the heat index has climbed above 100 by mid-morning each day and stayed in the triple digits until early evening.
Not everyone in the United States has been experiencing record heat. From the upper South to the Great Lakes region and across the Great Plains, temperatures in July were near normal. If you’re looking to find some cool, dry weather this weekend, a good bet would be a trip to the Adirondack region in upstate New York. With fair skies and low humidity, temperatures will be near 50 in the mornings and in the 70s in the afternoons.
If you can’t make that trip, then prepare for continued oppressive heat through at least early next week, as a massive bubble of hot air remains locked in place stretching from southern California to the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Slidell issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Friday (August 4), and more such warnings are possible over the weekend. The only near-term relief might come from afternoon or evening thunderstorms that bubble up. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) puts our odds of experiencing such a shower at only 20 to 30 percent this weekend.
No news is still good news in the tropical Atlantic. No disturbances are currently brewing, and the NWS’s National Hurricane Center does not expect development of any named storms over the next week. However, on Thursday (August 3rd), scientists at Colorado State University updated their forecast for the tropical Atlantic hurricane season. They still expect nine hurricanes this year, two above the climatological average of seven. Historically, the vast majority of Atlantic hurricanes have occurred between mid-August and mid-October.
