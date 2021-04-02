A Harrison County Circuit Court Judge on Wednesday ruled in favor of a candidate for the Pass Christian Ward 3 alderman’s position whose candidacy had been questioned due to residency requirements.
Sr. Status Judge Dickie McKenzie entered a judgment in favor of Kirk C. Kimball. At issue was Kimball’s residency and the requirement that a candidate for municipal office must reside in the municipality for two years prior to the primary.
Kimball is seeking the Republican nomination for Ward 3 alderman. He qualified for the race in February, but Anthony Hall, the Democratic Incumbent alderman for Ward 3, filed an objection to his residency qualifications with the Pass Christian Municipal Republican Executive Committee.
Kimball appeared before the committee on Feb. 16 and presented documents to demonstrate that he was a life-long resident of Pass Christian, according to his attorney, Edward Gibson.
Upon the committee’s confirmation of Kimball’s residency requirements, Hall appealed to the circuit court, Gibson said.
After hearing testimony Wednesday, the court ruled that Kimball met the requirements for residency.
Also at issue was a recent Attorney General’s opinion, which reasoned that a candidate must also live in the ward for two years preceding the election. Recently, the Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Weil, issued a written opinion finding that the two-year residency requirement applied only to the city of residency and not the ward.
McKenzie stated that a written opinion would be forthcoming.
“Mr. Kimball looks forward to returning to the campaign trail and is hoping to claim the Republican nomination to face Alderman Hall in the general election early in the summer,” Gibson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.