A circuit judge last week ruled in favor of a group of Diamondhead property owners seeking to end the Diamondhead Property Owners Association’s practice of trying to collect dues from owners whose covenants have expired.
“The covenants say what they say,” Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt said last Thursday, “and they are unambiguous, applicable and enforceable. … They expired on their own terms.”
The non-profit group, End Diamondhead Uncertainty (EDU) filed the suit in August 2021 in Hancock County Chancery Court. The principal members of the group were Steven K. Byrd and Robert M. Reese. The suit also named the Diamondhead Country Club as a defendant.
Chancery Judge Carter Bise quickly transferred the case to circuit court. He also dismissed EDU as a plaintiff, since the group owned no property, but the case went forward with individual members and plaintiffs, Byrd and Reese.
“The hearing last week was on our partial summary judgment motion to determine that no facts about covenant expiration were in dispute between the parties and, as a matter of law, the plaintiffs’ covenants did indeed expire on their expiration date and the 2010 vote had not changed or amended them,” EDU Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Dutton said. “Judge Schmidt found in our favor, and the POA’s attorney has stated that they will appeal their loss. That's fine with us. EDU wants a final, binding judgment on this 13-year-old issue for Diamondhead.”
“Both sides agree that no matter what decision a lower court makes, it MUST be appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court to make a final decision,” Diamondhead POA President Ernie Knobloch said. “Mississippi law has very few laws concerning HOAs/POAs and more HOA/POAs are being formed in Mississippi all the time.
“Legal guidance is needed for some basic situations that occur with these entities.”
History of the Covenants
Diamondhead Properties, Inc., started development of the then-private community Diamondhead in June 1970.
“In the initial phase, Diamondhead Properties, Inc. established a set of use and maintenance restrictions for the purpose of enhancing and protecting the value, desirability and attractiveness of the real property through a Declaration of Restrictions, Conditions, Easements, Covenants, Agreements, Liens and Charges,” according to the lawsuit.
“Diamondhead Properties, Inc., and its successor in interest, Purcell, Inc., subsequently continued development of its land and, with the platting of each subsequent phase of the development, established a set of use and maintenance restrictions for each phase.”
In other words, as each new phase of development in the community began, new 50-year covenants were created for the properties in that phase.
The covenants — which gave the Property Owners Association the right to collect mandatory monthly dues, which are used to maintain and improve the community’s amenities and infrastructure — began to expire on June 17, 2020. There are roughly 20 sets of covenants, covering different areas of the city, and they expire on different dates between 2020 and 2029. Dutton said there are 10 other sets which will have no expiration dates.
POA board members worried that with the covenants expired and no legal right to collect dues, it would be difficult to maintain Diamondhead’s amenities, such as the country club, tennis club, golf course and swimming pools.
Even after the city was incorporated in 2012, the POA retained ownership of most of the amenities, and city leaders determined that they would have to raise taxes too much in order to properly maintain everything, in the event the city took them over.
The plaintiffs complained in the suit that the POA continues to try to collect dues from property owners in areas of the city where the covenants have expired, threatening liens or other legal action.
“The POA bases its current controversial collection efforts on bylaws amendments approved by approximately 28 percent of property owners in 2010 although the covenants require 85 percent approval for any changes to them,” according to the EDU’s statement at the time. “By incorporating covenants into its bylaws without expiration dates, the POA theorized that it could extend covenants perpetually. The legal effect of that stratagem has long been in doubt.”
Last September, the POA determined that a Hancock County Court judgement meant the organization could continue to collect membership fees.
“We have a judgement from the Hancock County Court that says we can collect dues whether the covenants have expired or not, because that’s the way the community was set up …,” Knobloch said at the time. “It gives us the legal authority now to back up requiring property owners to pay their dues.
“The majority of people want to (pay their fair share) because they moved here for the amenities here. You can’t just let this stuff go by the wayside, because your property values would plummet.”
That case — Diamondhead Country Club and Property Owners v. Kelvin Shulz — protects the POA’s ability to collect dues, Knobloch said.
In that case, Shulz had purchased a lot from the state of Mississippi in July 2018, but contended the property is exempt from Diamondhead’s dues since he acquired it directly from the state. Schulz also asserted that the covenants regarding his property had expired and are therefore no longer effective.
Hancock County Judge Trent Favre ruled in June 2022 that “Schulz’s arguments are without merit.”
In his ruling, Favre said that the court must consider “not only the rights of the individual owner, but also rights of the other association members who expect maintenance in keeping with the general plan of development for the subdivision. … Likewise, Shulz’s view that the restrictive covenants have expired and are no longer owed by the residents of Diamondhead does not represent 85 percent of the members of Diamondhead required to annul the provisions of the restrictive covenants.”
“While it is true that the restrictive covenants of the Diamondhead subdivision have expired,” Favre wrote, “it is clear and unambiguous from the actions of the majority of property owners that the members of the POA wish the covenants to be renewed. The POA benefits all members’ property values. … Simply waiting for the covenants to expire and a few property owners trying to withdraw their membership does not overcome the intent of the creators of the POA or the majority of its members.”
What happens now?
Both sides say the case will likely be appealed. Whatever the legal process ultimately determines, the POA is still tasked with paying for the community’s amenities.
“To those who are inclined to stop paying dues, assuming you don't want to litigate anything with the POA, as a common sense measure I would wait until the dust settles some more and the impact, changes, etc. that may result from the decision are clear and easily seen,” Dutton said on social media, but said POA supporters “would be wise to speak nothing but inviting words to all other Diamondhead property owners about the benefits of belonging and paying voluntary dues.
”Diamondhead still has a great future ahead if residents face reality," Dutton said. "That means give and take, compromise, salvaging what can be saved and accepting that there may be things that cannot. Heaven knows that’s something that adults learned how to do if they have lived long enough on this hurricane-prone coast -- or anywhere else, for that matter.”
