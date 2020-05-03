A boating accident on the Jourdan River on Saturday put six people in the water, and three of them in the hospital.
The Bay St. Louis Fire Department responded after the crash occurred at around 6:41 p.m. Saturday, on the river at Blue Meadow.
Officials said all six passengers on the boat were thrown into the water and three were transported to the hospital. The other three passengers refused medical treatment at the scene, officials said.
Other boaters on the river helped to pull the victims to safety after the crash, which reportedly split the boat in two and partially sank it, officials said.
No further information was available Saturday, and the names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released to the public.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.