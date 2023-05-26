The Hancock County Community Development Foundation on Friday at noon will unveil a new Heritage Star honoring the late Jerry Dixon.
“He was among the first people in town to actively seek out and promote artists and exhibits through his gallery and is widely regarded as a founder of Bay St. Louis’s arts scene,” according to the Hancock County Community Development Foundation’s announcement.
Dixon owned and operated Serenity Gallery on Main Street in Bay St. Louis for many years, and was instrumental in creating the Second Saturday Artwalk and helping to make the Bay an arts destination.
Dixon’s star will be placed at 126 Main Street, the site where Dixon ran Serenity Gallery.
Established by Chet LeBlanc, the Bay St. Louis Heritage Star is a tribute to Dixon’s contributions to the community and a symbol of his impact on the city and its people.
Last month, the foundation unveiled a Heritage Star design for the late Tony Trapani, a beloved Bay restaurauteur; and dedicated a star in honor of the late Ellis C. Cuevas, long-time Sea Coast Echo publisher and community leader.
The Hancock Chamber established the Hancock County Community Development Foundation as a 501 (c) 3 public charity in May 2006 to act as an umbrella organization for 20 non-profit causes for projects with a broad community focus. The specific purposes of incorporation are to sponsor and support educational and community programs that stimulate job creation, foster small business growth, workforce development, historic preservation and the arts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.