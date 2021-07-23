Jeff Hair on Friday announced his intent to qualify as a candidate for Hancock County’s coroner.
Hair lost to former Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk in 2019.
Faulk announced his resignation this week citing that he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and had been undergoing numerous treatments in Hancock County, at Memorial Hospital Gulfport and at the Emory Winship Institute in Atlanta, Ga.
Earlier this year, Faulk said he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized as a result. He said doctors told him he had suffered congestive heart failure.
Faulk’s certification has been suspended Since March, and he was accused of failing to comply with mandatory reporting to Child Protective Services; failure to report overdose deaths to the Bureau of Narcotics; failure to comply with adequate preservation of evidence and failure to submit correct documentation.
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage has handled the coroner’s duties in Hancock County since Faulk’s suspension.
Turnage still serves as interim coroner.
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday accepted Faulk’s resignation and scheduled a special election to replace Faulk for Nov. 2.
Hair said Friday that he looks forward to “reestablishing contact with many of those who supported me in my endeavor in 2019 and I hope I can gain the support of many others.”
“I believe the special election in November 2021 represents an opportunity to bring dignity in service to the Hancock County Coroner’s Office,” Hair said in his statement released to social media.
Candidates interested in running for Hancock County coroner may pick up qualifying information in the Hancock County Circuit Clerk’s office at 152 Main St., Suite 8, Bay St. Louis. Qualifying is open immediately and will end on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.
For more, please call the circuit clerk’s office at 228-467-5265.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.