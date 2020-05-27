It took weeks of planning, work and volunteer effort, but the Bay High School Class of 2020’s elaborate graduation ceremony on Friday went off without a hitch — if you don’t count a few trailer hitches. Volunteers in Jeeps transported all 120 members of the Class of 2020 to get their diplomas, then paraded them down Hwy. 90.
“Today was beautiful!” Bay High Principal Dr. Amy Coyne said on social media after the ceremony. “I love our Tiger family and cannot thank everyone enough for making this night happen.”
Earlier in the day, the graduates and their parents parked at Bay High School, where they were picked up by “Volunteer Jeepers” and transported to the ceremony outside the Bay High Football Stadium. Once there, they were greeted by faculty looking down from the stands and heard addresses from Coyne and Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed; as well the Class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian, twin sisters Emma Gonzales and Madelyn Gonzales.
Reed told the graduates she was especially proud of them for persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic to complete their studies.
After the speeches, the Jeeps rolled the graduates through a balloon arch to a backdrop where Coyne and Reed greeted them and handed them their diplomas. Once they returned to the Jeeps and rolled a few more feet, Bay-Waveland School District trustees Ann Lathrop and Casey Favre handed them special graduation caps, decorated with “Bay High” embroidered in the windshield of a stylized Jeep front.
After the ceremony, Jeep volunteers took the grads on a parade down Hwy. 90 through Bay St. Louis and Waveland, and they were cheered by spectators all along the route.
Coyne thanked a host of planners, volunteers, faculty, staff, students and their families for all of the effort that went into Friday’s ceremony.
“The love for our kids and dedication putting them first is phenomenal and I am and always will be forever blessed,” Coyne said. “I am blessed to live in the best community inside of the best school district at the best high school!”
Special recognition went to Honors Diploma Graduates, including:
Honors
Reid Pierce
Kenneth Walls
High Honors
Gabrielle Barabino
Kaelyn Barletter
Daiton Bourgeois
Danae Fowler
Kolby Furr
Breann Hayes
Amelia Haynes
Skye Hirstius
Haven Jarvis
Blakeleigh Lumpkin
Brittney Schoenecker
Sabrina Wilson
Highest Honors (Top 5)
Emma Gonzales
Madelyn Gonzales
Victoria Tolito
Hunter Dear
Dianna Dardar
The top 10 students for the Class of 2020 included.
• Valedictorian - Emma Gonzales
• Salutatorian - Madelyn Gonzales
• 3rd- Victoria Tolito
• 4th - Hunter Dear
• 5th - Dianna Dardar
• 6th - Kaelyn Barletter
• 7th - Haven Jarvis
• 8th - Gabrielle Barabino
• 9th - Breann Hayes
• 10th - Amelia Haynes
The Bay High Class of 2020 has scholarship offerings totaling $8,271,848, Coyne said.
