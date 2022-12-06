The city of Waveland will ring in the New Year with a new mayor and two new aldermen after Tuesday's general election.
In the mayoral race, Jay Trapani won with 1,030 votes. His opponent Micah Tinkler received 212 votes and opponent Brice Philips received 52 votes.
With 324 votes, Rhonda Aime-Gamble won the Ward 1 Alderman seat. Her opponent Cheryl Crosby Tenney received 173 votes and opponent Mathew Adams received 44 votes.
In Ward 2, incumbent Bobby Richardson won re-election with 242 votes. His opponent Clarence Harris received 125 votes.
Ward 3 incumbent Shane LaFontaine ran unopposed and received 138 votes.
Jeremy Clark won the Ward 4 Alderman seat with 136 votes. His opponent Gary Catalano received 72 votes and opponent Lynn Smith received 22 votes.
