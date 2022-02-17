It’s Carnival Time in Hancock County — the Krewe of Kids officially kicked off the 2022 Mardi Gras season on Saturday with its 42nd annual parade in Bay St. Louis.
“This is a pretty good turn-out today, considering we didn’t get to have it at all last year because of the pandemic,” krewe-organizer Lisa Cowand said Saturday. “Next year will be even bigger and better.”
“This is such a great event,” Hancock Chamber Executive Director Tish Williams — who supervised this year’s parade — said Saturday. Williams noted that the Krewe of Kids parade brings Hancock County’s youth together with its elders, when the children stop and toast the elder royals at Dunbar Village.
“It’s just so heart-warming,” Williams said.
This year’s Krewe of Kids King Johnathan Burleson and Queen Addalyn Landrum toasted the Kings and Queens of Dunbar Village, including Courtyard King and Queen Ralph Baldwin and Marjorie Schroeder; Azalea King and Queen Louis Smolensky and Mary Tiegs; and Camellia King and Queen James Hoselle and Bonnie Thompson.
Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre toasted all the royals, young and old, and declared Saturday as the official “Krewe of Kids Day in the Bay.”
Later on Saturday, the Pass Christian Carnival Association conducted its own parade at Vidalia Road, starting and ending back at Neco’s Family Market. Floats, horses and buggies, golf carts, antique cars, and more paraded throughout a five-mile circular route north of Interstate 10. The group was formerly known as the Pass Christian Kids Carnival Association, and before that, the Krewe of Legacy.
Other upcoming Carnival events include:
• This Sunday, Feb. 20, beginning at noon.
The Krewe of Nereids will host its 54th Mardi Gras parade with King Nereus LIV, Jason Michael Sick, and Queen Doris LIV.
• Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at noon.
The Krewe of Diamondhead Parade will celebrate its “Around the World Tour” on its usual route.
• Sunday, Feb. 27, beginning at noon with King Christian XCII John F. Dane IV and Queen Christian 2022 Kristin Lamarca May.
• Monday, Feb. 28, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will host its annual Lundi Gras Parade in downtown Bay St. Louis, with Grand Marshal Renee Loranger. This year’s MKOTSH royals are Tim Sanford (Captain Longbeard), Sandy Walsh (Lady Claiborne).
• Monday, March 1 — Fat Tuesday — beginning at 1 p.m.
The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation will host its annual Mardi Gras parade in downtown Bay St. Louis.
Look for complete parade information, schedules and maps in our special Mardi Gras section in today’s edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
