If you like Christmas parades, you’re in luck, because there are a LOT of them scheduled this weekend, with the Christmas in the Bay Parade starting today (Friday, Dec. 9) at 6 p.m. in Old Town Bay St. Louis; the Kiln Fire Truck Parade rolling at noon on Saturday; The Kiln Horse Parade at noon on Sunday; and the Diamondhead Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Christmas in the Bay Parade will start at the Bay St. Louis Harbor, roll up Court Street to Second, turn right and head to deMontluzin, then back down to Beach Boulevard and over to Main Street, where it will end at the Hancock County courthouse to showcase the illumination of the 2022 Christmas tree. A choir will perform on the steps of the courthouse after the parade.
The annual Kiln Fire Truck Parade is scheduled to roll on Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at noon. Fire trucks will parade through the Kiln on the way to meet Santa, starting at Bobinger Rd. and Old Kiln Picayune Rd., heading to Old Joe Moran Rd., where it turns left and heads to Cuevas Rd, crosses on to Hwy. 43 and heads to the storm shelter. Santa will be at the shelter to meet with the children. The public is invited to participate. To enter a float, the cost is $50, or $20 for four-wheelers or side-by-sides. Call 228-493-5666.
The annual Kiln Horse Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at noon. More than 75 horses and wagons will bring Christmas cheer to the streets of Kiln during the parade, which starts at the end of Bobinger Road. It will continue up the Kiln/Picayune Road, past Dolly’s to West River Road, coming out on East River Road, down Kiln-DeLisle, and crossing Hwy. 603 before ending at the VFW Hall, where Santa will be waiting with refreshments.
The Diamondhead Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday at East Rec and continue down Diamondhead Drive East to City Hall where it will end. Along with decorated golf carts, jeeps and classics.
The parades will keep on rolling next weekend. The city of Waveland will host its Santa Express Parade on Coleman Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., with Movie Night at 6 p.m. After the parade, meet at the town green for photos with Santa, hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies. The event is sponsored by the City of Waveland; Waveland Police Department; Moss Towing; and Coast Electric Assoc.
The on Friday, Dec. 23, the Bayside Fire Department will host its annual Christmas Parade, beginning at 7 p.m. The parade starts at South Hancock Elementary on Lakeshore, turns on Hancock Drive, travels all the way down Hancock, turns right and wraps around Smith's Family Grocery Store and ends there, where they will have Santa for pictures.
The parade is open to the public to join. Four-wheelers, golf carts, trucks, trailers, etc., are welcome.
If anyone has any questions or wants to join the parade call Fire Chief Tony Johnston at (985) 503-5457.
Other upcoming scheduled holiday events include:
• On Saturday, Dec. 10, in addition to the Second Saturday Artwalk in Old Town, patrons can enjoy the Lights at Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor. Participating boat owners will have their boats decked out with creative light displays illuminating the Harbor and reflecting off the calm water. There will be no ceremony associated with the decorations - just something for people to walk around and enjoy. There will be prizes for the best decorated boats.
• Also on Dec. 10, the 100 Men Hall at 303 Union St. in Bay St. Louis will host “A Soulful Christmas,” from 9 a.m.-noon. The event features selfies with Black Santa, reindeer games and prizes, a hot breakfast, and a special performance by MAP kids of “A Very Mixed Up Christmas Pageant” at 11:30 a.m.
• First Baptist Church on Main Street in Bay St. Louis will host a live Nativity beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, with a performance by the FBC Choir.
• On Monday, Dec. 12, the Hancock County Community Committee will host “Elves in the Park” from 6-8 p.m. The event is free, and will include a visit with Santa and free digital picture with him; plus cookies and hot chocolate.
• St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church will host its annual Reindeer 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Dec. 19. Registration starts at 7 a.m., race at 8 a.m. It begins at the Washington Street pavilion and goes down Beach Boulevard. Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for youth ages 8-12, and free for children 7 and under. Racers get a t-shirt, and prizes will be awarded.
• The Nutcracker Ballet on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18. Ballet Theatre South will present the holiday classic, starring guest artists Meisy Laffitte and Kevin Hernandez, at the Hancock Performing Arts Center, 7140 Stennis Airport Rd., Kiln. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. Call 228-822-0490 for tickets.
• The Matzo Ball on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 100 Men Hall, 303 Union St., Bay St. Louis, from 7-9 p.m. Enjoy latkes and jelly donuts, and entertainment by Merle Zimmerman. Call 415-336-9543 for more.
• Wise Men’s Shopping Night on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Social Chair in Old Town, 4-7 p.m.
• The New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop on Dec. 31, at 200 N. Beach Blvd. in Bay St. Louis. There will be a bonfire and fireworks. Visit Facebook at #ChristmasInTheBay for more.
