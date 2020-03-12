This Saturday, March 14, marks the Old Town Merchants Association’s Second Saturday Artwalk in downtown Bay St. Louis, which is happening in conjunctinon with one of Old Town’s most popular benefits of the year -- Souper Mudfest.

Souper Mudfest, the brainchild of Lulu’s chef and owner Nancy Moynan, is set up like a bar crawl, only participants line up for soup instead of alcohol.

Each hand-crafted bowl is created by a local potter, and will be sold on the green space at Main and Second Street beginning at 3:30 p.m. A wristband will be given to all who purchase the official bowls.​

Bowls have been handcrafted by more than a dozen local potters and sell for $20 each.

Bowl-buyers are provided with a list of local merchants where they’ll be able to sample gourmet soups throughout the evening - for free! Just show your wristband and hold out your bowl.

As always, there are two “Hot Spots” designated for the Old Town visitors. This month’s Hot Spots are Bodega Spirits & Liquor on Court Street and P.J.’s Coffee at 207 Main.

There are “Hot Spot” activities scheduled from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and there will be live music from 4-7 p.m.

Bodega Spirits & Liquor

A bodega in almost the truest sense of the word, Bodega Spirits and Liquor is a well stocked, quiet shop in the heart of Old Town. The only liquor store in downtown Bay Saint Louis, this small store hosts a healthy stock of just about any wine or liquor one might need.

Located within the building of BODEGA, Bodega Spirits and Liquor sits on the north end of Court Street. One might go into BODEGA for a yoga class upstairs, decide to get a bite to eat at Parrot Head Bar and Grill, decide to rent a golf cart for a bit and then stumble into Bodega Spirits and Liquor to top off their day.

Bodega Spirits and Liquor will be hosting a free wine tasting event for their Second Saturday Hot Spot beginning at 5 pm. Stop in to try a new blend or brand and to visit with Mr. Larry who can be found there all days that liquor may be sold. Bring your dogs along so they can be spoiled with a little treat while you enjoy a treat of your own.

Kelsey Moran will be playing on the back patio from 6-10 pm that same day. Settle in while you order a delicious meal from Parrot Head Bar and Grill and enjoy the ambience of another beautiful day in Bay Saint Louis. You can find Bodega Spirits and Liquor at 111 Court Street in Old Town from Monday to Saturday.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans came onto the Old Town scene in October of 2018 bringing some big New Orleans love along with it. There is truly a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy – flavored coffees, café au laits, smoothies and, the ever delicious, freshly baked goods.

PJ’s Coffee will be hosting their Second Saturday Hot Spot in the fashion of March is Reading Month. Bring a book into PJ’s at any time on March 14th for a free cookie. Books that are new or gently used will be given to local school libraries.

PJ’s will be hosting story nights every Wednesday throughout March to encourage parents to get their children interested in reading. Character readers will be engaging with the children and reading multiple books to them from 5-6 pm.

To finish out the evening of the 14th, Philip Drake will be playing on the patio from 4-7. There will be a glitter bar for all ages to enjoy while they enjoy one of PJ’s new spring drinks and listen to the music. Join PJ’s for all of the fun at 207 Main Street.