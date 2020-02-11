It’s Carnival time in Hancock County — the Krewe of Kids will celebrate its 41st annual Mardi Gras parade this year beginning at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 15, and on Sunday, the Krewe of Nereids will celebrate its 53rd annual parade.

This year’s Krewe of Kids grand marshal is Hancock County Chancery Clerk Kendra Necaise. The parade will follow its traditional route Saturday, starting in front of Dunbar Village in Bay St. Louis for a toast with the elders there.

The parade was founded in 1979 by Jake and Evelyn Cox Jacobs and the Cox children. It started out as a way to keep the kids busy and get rid of excess Mardi Gras throws, Evelyn’s daughter Kathy Mauffray said in 2016, but in 1979, her brother David -- then age 11 -- took it upon himself to go to the city and get a parade permit. That year, the first official “Krewe of Kids” parade was held on Lundi Gras.

The 53rd Annual Krewe of Nereids parade rolls beginning at noon on Sunday, Feb. 16. The parade will start at the Hancock County Government Annex on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis at 12 noon. and continue west in the east-bound lane, ending at Auderer Boulevard in Waveland.

The Hancock County Tourism Bureau credits the annual parade as the biggest cultural event in Hancock County every year, drawing tens of thousands of visitors and locals alike.

While Queen Doris LIII remains anonymous, Dr. Peter M. Lucore will serve as his Imperial Majesty King Nereus LIII.

Dr. Lucore has been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 20 years. He received his undergraduate degree at LSU and his medical degree at Tulane School of Medicine in New Orleans, where he also completed his training in Anesthesiology. He is currently the chief of Anesthesiology at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

He ash been married to wife Laure for 26 years, and they have four children.

He said hi is “extremely honored to be named the king of the Krewe of Nereids.”

He will be attended by dukes Timothy Duckworth, Andrew Lucore, Patrick Meyer, Alex Treutel, Peter Venetis and Chase Zimmerman.

Other upcoming Carnival events include:

• Saturday, Feb. 22

1 pm., Diamondhead - Annual Krewe Of Diamondhead Mardi Gras Parade

• Sunday, Feb. 23

1 p.m., Pass Christian - Annual St. Paul Mardi Gras Parade

• Monday, Feb. 24

5 p.m., Bay St. Louis - Annual Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse "Lundi Gras" Parade

• Tuesday, Feb. 25 - Mardi Gras Day

1 p.m., Bay St. Louis - Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras Parade