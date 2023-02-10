The Krewe of Kids and the Krewe of Nereids will kick off the Mardi Gras parade excitement in Hancock County this weekend.
“The weather is going to be beautiful, our kids are really geared up,” Krewe of Kids Captain Lisa Cowand said Tuesday. “We’re going to have an extra, extra good time this year, and I know that Dunbar Village is so happy to have the children in, as well. … I’ve never seen so much excitement coming out of there.”
The 44th annual Krewe of Kids Parade is scheduled this Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.
Cowand said the parade will follow its traditional route, starting in front of Dunbar Village in Bay St. Louis for a toast with the elders there before traveling down Dunbar to Boardman, to B Street to Leonhard, back up to Dunbar, and then disband back where it started.
This year’s king is Cole Smith, age 9; and this year’s queen is Amelie Grace Cowand, age 6.
“She’s my granddaughter,” Cowand said, “and no, I didn’t pull her name (out of the hat), someone else did.”
“We are so pleased to announce our grand marshal this year is our new Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz.
The Krewe of Nereids will celebrate its 55th Mardi Gras parade this Sunday, Feb. 12, beginning at noon. The parade will start at the Hancock County Government Annex on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis at 12 noon. and continue west in the east-bound lane, ending at Auderer Boulevard in Waveland.
Other Hancock County-area Mardi Gras parades include:
• Saturday, Feb. 18
Noon – Krewe of Diamondhead Mardi Gras Parade, Diamondhead
• Sunday, Feb. 19
Noon – St. Paul Carnival Association Parade, Pass Christian
• Monday, Feb. 20
5 pm – Krewe of the Seahorse Lundi Gras Golf Cart Parade, Bay St. Louis
• Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21
1 pm – Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation Mardi Gras Parade, Bay St. Louis
