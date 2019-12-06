The holiday events kick into high gear today, Saturday, with Christmas parades in Bay St. Louis, Pearlington and Waveland, along with the 8th annual Snowflakes and Sugar Plums Festival and the first annual "Christmas on Coleman."

On Thursday, the city of Diamondhead hosted its sixth annual Christmas on the Town Green.

Children and families posed for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and Frosty the Snowman and enjoyed rides on the HNH Express and entertainment by Kory Lawrence Productions and a performance by the Hancock Middle School Talons. The event also helped the Hancock County Food Pantry and the Diamondhead SPCA -- celebrants were asked to bring non-perishable food items or pet food.

Also on Thursday, Old Town Bay St. Louis merchants hosted the first annual Nativity Walk, with luminaries lining the streets and Nativity displays in front of stores, which stayed open late for Christmas shopping.

Santa Claus is scheduled to return to Bay St. Louis today, for the 12th annual Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade and 8th annual Snowflakes and Sugar Plums Festival at the historic Bay St. Louis Depot.

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Necaise Avenue and Main Street, heads to Beach Boulevard, Court Street, Second Street, Union Street and ends at the Depot District – where the Snowflakes and Sugar Plums Festival kicks off.

Later on Saturday, Santa will head over to Coleman Avenue for the Waveland Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting beginning at 5 p.m. The parade will start at the corner Lafitte Drive and Beach Boulevard, travel down Beach Blvd, turn up Coleman. Golf carts should continue on to the Town Green (area just behind the Ground Zero Museum). Santa will unload at City Hall.

The annual Pearlington Christmas Parade is also scheduled Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m., at the Old Charles B. Murphy Elementary School, before it rolls up White’s Road to Seventh Avenue, down to Highway 90, down 604 and ends at the Pearlington Community Center. For more information, call 228-671-9576 or 228-671-6272.

Other events on Saturday include:

Holiday Tour of Homes: Tour six homes festively decorated for the holidays in Bay Saint Louis. Cost is $15 per ticket and can be purchased at Maggie May’s in Old Town Bay Saint Louis. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter. For more information, visit www.friendsoftheanimalshelter.org. Held from 1-4 p.m.

Shopping and Movie Night for Kids: Children’s shopping night in Old Town Bay Saint Louis. Shops will be open until 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.baystlouis-ms.gov.

Juried Art Show and Reception: The Arts of Hancock County will host the show and awards reception. From 6-8:30 p.m. The exhibit will run from Dec. 10-14 at the Ground Zero Museum, 355 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Free.

On Sunday, the Hancock County Library System will host its annual Holiday Tree Gala a the Bay St. Louis branch from 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.hancocklibraries.info.

Other upcoming holiday events include:

Tuesday, Dec. 10

A Gingerbread Christmas: Santa Claus and refreshments will be available at the Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. For more information, visit www.hancocklibraries.info. Starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

A Natural Christmas: Santa Claus and refreshments will be on hand at the East Hancock County Public Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Starts at 6 p.m.

Customer Appreciation Night: Social Chair, Old Town Bay Saint Louis. Held from 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Christmas Holiday Reception: Enjoy Christmas carols with local schoolchildren. Santa Claus will be there, and local tourism partners will serve refreshments. Held at the Mississippi Welcome Center, I-10 and Highway 607. For more information, call 228-533-5554. Held from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Fire Truck Christmas Parade: Numerous fire trucks parade through Kiln with Santa Claus. Starts at Bobinger Road and ends at the Hancock County Arena, 4184 Kiln-Delisle Road, Kiln. For more information, call 228-493-5666. Starts at noon.

Childrens Christmas Crafts Fair: Bourgeois Stieffel Ray American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77 will sponsor their annual Children’s Christmas Craft Fair from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 77 located at 503 Waveland Ave. The Christmas Craft Fair is open to boys and girls ages 4-12. Admission is $6 per child and includes lunch, snacks and craft supplies. Parents, here is your opportunity to go Christmas shopping, visit a friend, etc., while your children enjoy lunch, crafts, storytelling and a visit from Santa. Children will be served lunch and cookies & punch at snack time. All children will be supervised by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Unit 77. For more information or to pre-register contact Diane Fountain at 467-2198.

Christmas Live Nativity Re-enactment: Performed by the children of MAP. Held at the Alice Moseley pavilion at the historic Train Depot grounds in Bay Saint Louis. Starts at 7 p.m.

A Soulful Christmas: Breakfast, selfies with Black Santa, games and prizes for the kids at 100 Men Gall, 103 Union St., Bay Saint Louis. Open to the public. Held from 9 a.m.-noon.

Historic Pirate Re-enactment: Relive the Battle of Bay Saint Louis on this anniversary date of the historic conflict. For more information, call Donald Rafferty at 228-365-5581.

Second Saturday Artwalk: Shoppers will enjoy strolling carolers as they meander through Old Town Bay Saint Louis. Shops are open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with special events running from 4-7 p.m.

First Baptist Church Live Nativity: Celebrate Christmas under the stars during this re-enactment of the Christmas Story. First Baptist Church, Main Street, Bay Saint Louis. Starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

A Nutcracker Christmas: Santa Claus and refreshments will be on hand at the Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. For more information, visit www.hancocklibraries.info. Starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

A Down Home Christmas: Santa Claus will arrive by fire truck, and refreshments will be served. Held at the Kiln Public Library, 17065 Highway 603, Kiln. Starts at 6 p.m.

(Wise) Men’s Shopping Night: Held at Social Chair in Old Town Bay Saint Louis. Runs from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Santa Boats and a Bonfire: Santa Claus arrives by boat at the Bay Saint Louis Harbor. Photo opportunities will be available as well as music and a bonfire. For more information, visit www.baystlouis-ms.gov. Starts at 4 p.m.

The Nutcracker: Enjoy this favorite family Christmas tradition presented by Ballet Theatre South. Held at the Hancock Performing Arts Center, 7140 Stennis Airport Drive, Kiln. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 228-822-0490. Performance at 7 p.m.