Thanksgiving just wrapped up, but the Christmas festivities in Hancock County are just getting started
The city of Bay St. Louis on Saturday hosted the second annual Christmas in the Bay, attracting a huge, jubilant crowd.
“The turn-out for this thing has just been tremendous,” Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said during the event. “We just thank everybody for coming out and making it such a success.”
The parade included golf carts, dune buggies, Jeeps, walkers, dancers, the Bay High Band and High Steppers, Santa Claus on the Radio Flyer and the Raw Oyster Marching Club. After the parade, the city hosted ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree on the lawn of the Hancock County Courthouse.
There are plenty more Christmas celebrations planned, including Christmas in the Pass this Friday, Dec. 4, starting at 5 p.m. at Davis Avenue in Pass Christian.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Old Town Merchants Association will host the annual Nativity Walk with luminaries and music from 5-7 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Pearlington community will host its annual Christmas parade beginning at 1 p.m. It will start at the old Charles B. Murphy Elementary School, rol up White’s Road to Seventh Ave., down to Hwy. 90, down 604, and end at the Pearlington Community Center.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, the city of Waveland will host the Christmas Family Fest from1-4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Park on Herlihy Street.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, Waveland will host its own Christmas parade, starting at 4 p.m. It will travel from Lafitte Street to Beach Boulevard and up Coleman Avenue. There will be an award for the best decorated golf cart.
To be part of the parade, contact Kristen Tusa at krestentusa@gmail.com or 228-209-7399; or Tammy Fayard at tfayard@waveland-ms.gov, or 228-467-4134.
Also on Saturday, Dec. 12, the annual Kiln Fire Truck Parade is scheduled to begin at noon at Bobinger Rd., winding up at the storm shelter on at Hw. 43, where Santa will greet the kids. For more, call 493-5666.
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church will host a Reindeer 5K Fun Run - 2-Mile Walk on Saturday December 19. Runners and walkers will take off from Washington Street on the Beach Walk at 8:00 a.m. and head south toward Aiken Street and return to the finish line at Washington Street.
Favre said Bay St. Louis also plans to host the second annual New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop on Beach Boulevard.
