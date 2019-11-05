INFINITY Science Center on Wednesday hosted a ribbon cutting for its newest amenity, the Little Learner's Lab, an "exploration lab made for children from birth through five years old."

"This room will provide a hands-on experience for our littlest learners and will engage families in exploring and experiencing STEM," INFINITY's Education Manager Donna Torres said. "After several years of planning and praying, it is wonderful to say The Little Learners Lab is open at INFINITY."

The lab was made possible by donations from Walt Disney Imagineering, Chemours, and Hancock County Excel by 5, Torres said.

Joan Seals, Excel by 5 Certification Manager, presented a $500 check during Wednesday's event.

Torres said the funds will be used to provide science-themed age-appropriate literature for the Little Learner's library.

"As we know, if we want to go to the moon, we first have to go through Hancock County, Mississippi," Torres said. "Jason Peck with Red Door Studios has captured the swamp to space theme through his artwork for the Little Learner's Lab which makes this lab inviting and engaging. To everyone who has believed in and supported this project I would like to say thank you."

Seals said that it was a "great day for little learners."

She added that Excel by 5's focus is the youngest learners.

"We know that learning begins at birth and we recognize the importance of reading and talking with children and having conversations and starting the exploration of learning with them," Seals said. "Excel by 5 recognizes that INFINITY has made a giant leap for our little learners today."

Peck and his daughter Ember attended the ribbon cutting. He said it took him several months to paint the murals in the room.

"It's awesome seeing it all together," he said.

Veronica Marsh attended the event on Wednesday and brought along her 15- month-old son, Charles.

"It's great that they're doing something for the younger kids around here," she said. "We will definitely be back."

Torres said that the Little Learner's Lab is open during INFINITY's regular hours. Anyone interested in viewing the lab is asked to speak with INFINITY staff, Torres added.

INFINITY Science Center is located at 1 Discovery Circle in Pearlington. Learn more at www.visitinfinity.com or contact staff at 228-533-9025.