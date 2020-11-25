Infinity Science Center announced on Wednesday that it will temporarily close at the end of the year.
“Infinity Science Center will close beginning Jan. 1, 2021,” according to a statement released on social media Wednesday. “This is a temporary closing as we anticipate opening to the public again in April 2021.”
An Infinity employee said Wednesday that the pandemic had been detrimental to the facility’s operations, starting at the height of tourist season in March and running all summer and into the fall, reducing tourist visits and school trips.
“Because of the continuing effects the coronavirus pandemic continues to have on Infinity, we will be changing our hours in December,” according to the agency statement. “We will be open Saturdays and Sundays through the month of December. In addition we will open Christmas week and the week following.” Infinity’s holiday hours are as follows:
Christmas week:
Monday, December 21st-open 9-4
Tuesday, December 22nd-open 9-4
Wednesday,December 23rd-open 9-4
Thursday, December 24th-CLOSED
Friday, December 25th-CLOSED
Saturday, December 26th-open 10-4
Following week:
Sunday, December 27th-open 10-4
Monday, December 28th-open 9-4
Tuesday, December 29th-open 9-4
Wednesday, December 30th-open 9-4
Thursday, December 31st-CLOSED
Friday, January 1st-CLOSED
“For questions after the closing please email guestservices@visitinfinity.com or call 228-533-9025 and leave a message,” according to the statement. Your messages will be answered within 48 hours.
“Thank you for loving Infinity! Keep “doing” science and creating aha moments.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.