INFINITY Science Center on Wednesday announced that the museum will reopen on June 1.
According to a release, facility staff are implementing safeguards for both guests and employees.
Those safeguards include:
- Limited capacity of 50 percent in the museum at all times.
- Six-foot social distancing signage throughout the museum.
- Hand sanitizing stations.
- Frequent cleaning intervals of all exhibits and high-touch ares.
- Reduced capacity in theaters and some exhibits.
- Employees will be temperature checked, hand wash every 30 minutes, and wear masks at all times.
- Visitors are encouraged to wear their own masks.
INFINITY will not be running tram tours at this time and the INFINITY Cafe is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4 and open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The new hours are Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Summer special pricing:
- Adults: $15
- Children (4-13): $10
- Children (3 and under): Free
- First responders, military, and seniors: $13
- Senior Wednesday: $9
INFINITY Science Center is located at 1 Discovery Circle, Pearlington.
Learn more at www.visitinfinity.com. or contact staff at 228-533-9025.
