INFINITY Science Center is proud to announce that Jill Senn has been named Executive Director of the non-profit science museum.

Senn, a native of Washington, Missouri has been with INFINITY for over 5 years serving as the Director of Education. Her transition to Executive Director comes after the retirement of John Wilson who served in that post since 2013. She looks to build on what Wilson started and to bring more people in to experience all the science center has to offer.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the INFINITY Science Center. The non-profit museum is poised to really develop its vision to inspire, amaze, and engage our next generation of scientists, engineers, and mathematicians and build on the tremendous momentum of the past 7 years. I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring INFINITY to the next level,” Senn said.

Prior to INFINITY, Senn worked in the education field for nearly 30 years in Washington, Missouri. Senn and her husband moved to Bay St. Louis in 2014 when she began her work with INFINITY as one of the first educators on staff.

“We’re very excited to have Jill at the helm of this incredible experience where kids and adults alike dream about and experience hands-on science. Walt Disney once said that Disneyland would never be finished....so too at INFINITY; we will continue to imagine, educate, and entertain!”, Jack Blitch, Board CEO and retired Vice President of Disney Imagineering said.

INFINITY Science Center is a non-profit science museum For more information, visit www.VisitInfinity.com or call (228) 533-9025.