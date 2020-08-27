The city of Diamondhead and INFINITY Science Center have joined together to present a series of educational programs in the community for both children and adults.
“INFINITY Science Center is pleased to partner with the City of Diamondhead in a joint effort to bring STEM/STEAM out into communities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” according to a statement from both entities. “STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) are very important in today’s world.
“This is a chance to give children in grades 2-6 an opportunity to explore these fields as they develop a love for all things STEM. We are also pleased to announce the Adult Learning Opportunity. This will give curious adults a chance to learn from experts about various science topics.”
The courses are scheduled from September through November, and social distancing will be observed. Masks will also be required.
Classes are free, but registration is required. Register by going to www.visitinfinity.com.
All programs will be held at the Activity Center in Diamondhead City Hall. Children’s programs are for grades 2-6 and scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon on Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 21. The children’s programs are limited to 25 participants each, so early registration is recommended. Adult programs are scheduled from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Sept. 15, Oct. 13 and Nov. 17.
The first adult class on Sept. 15 will focus on “Aquaponics/Hydroponics.”
During the program, participants will discuss saving water, reducing pollution, sustainability and how both can increase the amount of vegetables you grow.
The first children’s program is set for Sept. 19 on “Chemistry.” Students will be able to “experience the wonder of Physical and Chemical reactions” and make ice cream and see “fizzy” reactions.
Both September programs are also sponsored by St. Stanislaus College.
The next adult class is slated for Oct. 13. INFINITY curator and rocket enthusiast Mark Graves will host the class, walking participants through the history of rockets and helping them learn about the behemoth booster located at INFINITY that launched the first man to the moon.
The October children’s class will focus on “Physics,” taking students through the science of playgrounds and roller coasters.
Both the October programs are sponsored by Coast Electric.
On Nov. 17, adults will learn about the Lagasse Apiaries and “Bees: Their Importance and How You Can Help.” The program will be presented by Shawn Lagasse of Lagasse Apiaries.
On Nov. 21, children will learn about engineering, the engineering design process and how to use it to make and improve a straw rocket.
Learn more at www.visitinfinity.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.