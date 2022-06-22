Hancock County Youth Court is gearing up for its annual Reunification celebration next week.
The month of June is also National Reunification Month. According to the American Bar Association’s website, National Reunification Month “recognizes the people and efforts around the country that help families to stay together.”
Hancock County Youth Court staff attorney Kelly Creely said that the celebration is for “parents that worked really hard and proved to the court that they deserve their children. The parents did everything the courts asked.”
Ahead of the formal ceremony — scheduled for June 27 — local mothers Jordan Christner and April Johnson shared their respective journeys towards reuniting with their children.
“At the end of the day, my kids were
more important than anything else.”
Christner, 31, moved to Mississippi from Kansas about two years ago.
“The first person that I met down here was someone that I considered a close friend,” she said. “I didn’t realize at the time that he was on drugs — meth — to be exact.”
Christner said that’s when she started using drugs again and things just “kind of went downhill from there.”
“It got to a point where I didn’t feel like I could stop,” she said. “But, I didn’t see an issue with what I was doing.”
Then, in April 2021, the father of her youngest children, two-year-old Josiah and one-year-old Analeigha, showed up in Mississippi. Christner is the mother of four children. Her older two, Austin (11) and Hayden (7) live in Kansas with their father, she said.
“That’s when CPS (Child Protective Services) got involved,” she said.
Christner said she told CPS that she was using drugs and the children were taken into custody.
From there, she was given the option of rehab or trying to get off drugs on her own.
“Initially, I thought I could do it with their father and we ended up on the streets of Biloxi,” she said. “He got arrested and sent back to Missouri and I decided I was going to go to rehab and get the kids back.”
She spent three months at Born Free in Jackson.
From there, she was placed into Family Treatment Court at Hancock County Youth Court in August 2021.
“This program has actually been the one that’s helped me out the most,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of support here. It’s been a place for me to come when I needed it.”
At Family Treatment Court, Christner said, she was randomly drug tested numerous times a week; at one point it was daily.
Sarah Johnson, Family Treatment Court’s program coordinator, said the amount of testing depends on the level of care a participant needs.
Sarah Johnson said the program partners with Tulane University and participants see a medical doctor who prescribes any medication they might need. The program includes three 90-day phases.
“In the first 90 days, they see the doctor once a week, therapist once or twice a week, group weekly, and then random drug screenings sometimes up to every day,” she said.
Phase Two, participants might only see the doctor biweekly or every three weeks, depending on the medications prescribed, Johnson said.
“As they progress through the program, it’s less and less so that we can give them a little bit of leeway,” she said. “At any time, they can come to me and say ‘can you please drug test me every day?’ I would rather them come to me and ask for the help.”
Christner also saw a therapist, participated in group sessions, and attended court two times per month.
In October 2021, Christner said, her progress was so good that she regained full custody of her youngest two children and in May 2022, she graduated from the youth court program.
As a single mom, Christner said, it’s a struggle.
“I found that trying to work a full-time job, balance everything with them (kids), as well as maintain my sobriety, make sure that I’m doing everything I need for that,” she said. “It’s been overwhelming, but I’ve found other ways to cope without having to use drugs or alcohol. Being on drugs and alcohol for so long, it’s like it took me a while to readjust my mind to, I guess what you would call, normal.”
Christner said her alcohol use started when she was 14 and she was 30 years old when she stopped and then she moved on to meth.
“My youngest twos’ father was on meth and he and I fought to keep him sober for over a year,” she said. “My grandmother passed away in Kansas. My parents had disowned me and I was homeless at the time with my son. And I think with all the pressure at the time and him still using, I just caved and started using meth as well.”
She was pregnant with her daughter when she moved to Mississippi, where her grandparents reside, with hopes of getting clean and having a fresh start.
Christner said she continues to visit the staff at youth court.
Sarah Johnson said that there is an optional phase four to the program where graduates can continue seeing a therapist, undergo drug screening, or see the doctor.
Christner said that most of her family had no knowledge of her drug use, as she wasn’t in close contact with them often.
“When I got down here, I lived with my grandparents and I guess they just never suspected anything because I hid it from them,” she said. “I think they questioned it a couple of times.”
Christner is nearing close to a year of sobriety.
She said Hancock County’s program has offered the support that she’s needed.
“They have definitely kept me accountable,” Christner said. “It definitely has been a struggle. A lot of my struggle I’ve found is being around certain people that wanted to bring me back down, wanted to bring me back down to where I was before and sometimes the hardest part is letting them people go. But, it’s the choice that I made. At the end of the day, my kids were more important to me than anything else and I’m pretty much all they have.”
Christner said that one of the things that surprised her about Hancock County’s program was how “compassionate and caring” Judge Trent Favre is.
“I’ve always heard that people don’t get that lucky, the judges are always a lot rougher, not as understanding, but Judge Favre has always been very fair with us. He’s never judged us in any way,” she said. “He makes us feel like we’re humans and he cares so much about this program and all it’s participants and the children. He’s just such a good person. His goal definitely is for reunification and he does everything he can to try and make that happen.”
“The last thing I want to see is the train wreck of a life that I’ve had go down to my kids, especially my newest blessing.”
Last year, April Johnson, who is originally from Metairie, LA, suffered what she described as a “bad” relapse and CPS got involved.
“Next thing you know, there was the option from the Judge to do this program,” she said.
At first, Johnson said, she wasn’t going to participate, but then she met the program’s therapist and began her journey to sobriety.
Johnson, who said she will be 38 in July, has been using drugs and alcohol since she was about 12 years old.
“My parents were both addicts,” she said. “But my grandmother was a self-made millionaire. So everything got pushed off, it was hidden from the family and the public eye. So, in my family, it’s normal to use as long as you keep a face front. If you look okay, you’re okay.”
Last year, her one-year-old daughter Paisley was placed into CPS custody.
At first, Johnson said, she didn’t think the program would work for her. In the beginning, it’s a constant flow of meetings and checkups.
“Next thing you know, my husband starts seeing a therapist,” she said. “We start doing marriage counseling for the first time in 18 years and things start getting better. I start mentally feeling better. Recovering mentally, I think is the key point to recovery, for anybody. Because you can say you’re better, you can be clean and sober, but if you still have that mental thing that has started you from jump, it’s always going to be a reoccurrence.”
Her main goal was always getting her family back in order.
In addition to Paisley, Johnson is stepmother to an 18-year-old, twin 27-year-olds, and a 24-year-old. She also has three grandchildren.
Johnson described her particular situation as a “generational curse for drug addicts.”
She said that she didn’t think she was a drug addict and “doesn’t everybody get high?”
“That’s what addicts believe,” she said. “Everybody gets high. Or it’s not even getting high, it’s getting a little energy to do what we gotta do for the day. It just led into a hurricane, a mess. And I truly believe that if nothing would have happened, my depressions would have killed me.”
She said that Judge Favre has been “great,” a “positive role model,” “friend,” and “like family.”
Johnson has since graduated from the program, but still chooses to visit, and hopes to work within the program soon.
She has also enrolled in online courses for counseling and wants to eventually work at a recovery center and go into prison ministry speaking to the women about “trying to be hopeful in a place like that.”
What she first saw as a “big waste of time” has now become a “way of life” for Johnson.
“When I catch myself getting aggravated at the smallest thing, I stop and think, ‘what if Paisley wasn’t here? What if I didn’t have my kids around me? What if I didn’t have my home? What if I didn’t have my husband?,’’’ she said. “This has been taken away briefly, but what if it was taken away in all?”
Johnson said that in addition to her parents being addicts, her brother are also in prison for drug-related offenses.
“So, I could be going down that road, I could be in the graveyard with mom and dad,” she said. “I have a sister and a cousin that just OD’ed on fentanyl. It’s overwhelming to think that I’m not dead sometimes. With all the things that could have happened and didn’t, God must have me here for a purpose. I must be here for a reason. I feel like if there is just one person, one family, one thought that could help somebody be a better person and recover and help them feel like they are worth more than what they are when they come here, then I’ve fulfilled God’s purpose.”
Prior to last year’s relapse, Johnson said, she experienced years of sobriety.
“After a while, I just got tired of the pressure and the things that were supposed to do right,” she said. “I have learned that having this (addiction) is like having cancer. You have to maintain it, upkeep it, go to meetings, read, therapeutic sessions, find a minute for yourself.”
Johnson said it’s important to stay away from the people that will bring one down, get one into trouble, and that don’t provide support.
“The last thing I want to see is the train wreck of a life that I’ve had go down to my kids, especially my newest blessing,” Johnson said.
Johnson and her husband, Larry, have been married for 18 years and tried for years to get pregnant.
“I went through many years of trying to have a baby,” she said. “We never could get pregnant. I had a few different miscarriages and I think that’s been a lot of my depression throughout our marriage is not being able to have one of our own. We’ve had all these other blessings before our marriage, which is great. But when you’re with somebody, there’s something about having a baby that brings you together more as a family and it truly has.”
Johnson said that she tells new program participants in group therapy, “this is your journey, nobody else can take that away from you.”
“You make it what you want it to be,” she said. “Sometimes it can be hard, you don’t want to do it. But how much do you really love your children? If you love them that much, trust and believe in what this court has to offer. Take if for what it’s worth. It will help you and your family. Even if you don’t have children and you’re on this journey, you don’t have to be alone. There is support. You just have to work and look for it. It’s hard. It’s like a full-time job. But if you want it that much, it’s possible. For anybody that’s out there and may read this, and think that they have no hope, there is hope for anybody, because if God can do it for me, he can do it for anybody.”
