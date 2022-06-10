The Bay St. Louis Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify suspects captured on surveillance cameras in two separate incidents.
One of the photos shows two people in hoods and masks outside the Corner Market on Old Spanish Trail on June 1. The pair apparently “made entry” into the building and “took multiple items from within,” according to a Bay P.D. press release.
In the other incident, also on June 1, surveillance photos show two people — with a third suspect out of camera range — “burglarizing several vehicles in the 100 block of Felicity Street,” according to police.
Anyone with information in either case is urged to contact the Bay P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 228-466-5484 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
“If you see something, say something,” Bay Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said Monday. “With summer time approaching, there’s going to be a lot more property crimes. It spikes every summer. I would definitely advise people to lock their car doors and homes and … stay vigilant.
“If you see a suspicious person walking around, then call us. It’s important for us to get help from the public.”
Ponthieux said people should “definitely call 911” in any emergency situation, but if you see something suspicious but aren’t sure if it’s a crime, you can call the non-emergency line at 228-255-9191.
“Any suspicious activity needs to be reported to us so we can check it out,” he said. “With gas prices going up and inflation happening and things getting more expensive, people are going to be taking things.”
