As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the eye of Hurricane Ida was passing just west of New Orleans, according to the National Hurricane Center's special update, and had weakened to a Category 3.
Although local officials say Hurricane Ida made its northward turn earlier than expected and could threaten the Mississippi Gulf Coast with 90-100 mph winds, at its 7 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center had still not put the Hancock County-area back into the Hurricane Watch or Hurricane Warning Zone.
As of 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Ida was 68.77 miles west-southwest of Bay St. Louis, with 115 mph winds and gusts to 160 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane, according to weatherstem.com. It was moving north-northwest at nine mph.
According to the NHC's latest update, a Weatherflow observation on Pontchartrain Causeway recently reported a sustained wind of 66 mph; and an observation at the Gulfport Marina reported a sustained wind of 61 mph.
Hancock County is still in the Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning zone, with potential storm surge of 8-12 feet and potential sustained winds up to 73 mph.
"Ida is forecast to remain a hurricane through late tonight and remain a tropical storm until Monday afternoon," according to the NHC. "Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles."
