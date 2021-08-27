As of 10 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Ida was still predicted to make landfall in southeast Louisiana some time on Sunday, possibly as a Category 4 storm.
"Satellite views show the center of Hurricane Ida has just moved off Cuba and is heading into the Gulf where warm water & low wind shear should allow her to strengthen into a major storm," according to meteorologist Bob Breck. "NHC (the National Hurricane Center) projects a Cat. 4 (140 mph) at landfall and it could be stronger."
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland, has issued a mandatory evacuation order effective Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. for all low-lying areas, including residents living near rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks and in travel trailers, modular homes or mobile homes, homes under construction and/or partially constructed homes.
The EMA and American Red Cross will open the Kiln Shelter, located at 18320 Hwy 43, on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Please make sure to bring all items to be self-contained, including bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks. Pets will not be allowed in the general population shelters. If you have COVID, please call 228-255-0942 before traveling to the shelter.
COVID protocols will be in place at the shelters, including wearing masks and temperature checks.
As of 10 p.m. Friday, the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast was still under a Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Warning.
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
A Hurricane Warning was in effect for:
* Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River.
* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.
