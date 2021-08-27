Ida has officially been upgraded to Category 1 hurricane status and is still on track to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast some time Sunday, and the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast is still under a Hurricane Watch.
The city of Bay St. Louis on Friday afternoon declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm, and both BSL and Diamondhead have ordered mandatory evacuations of their respective marinas.
As of the latest update Friday, the National Hurricane said “Ida is forecast to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast
within the hurricane watch area on Sunday. … Steady to rapid
strengthening is expected when Ida moves over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, and Ida is expected to be a major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.”
Hurricane Ida is likely to be a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall, with sustained wind speeds in excess of 120 mph.
“As Ida approaches the central Gulf Coast Sunday afternoon, total rainfall accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible from southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi and Alabama through Monday morning,” according to the NHC. “Ida is forecast to turn northeast as it moves inland later Monday with rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches possible across southern and central Mississippi. This is likely to result in considerable flash, urban, small stream, and riverine flooding.”
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency now has self-serve sand and sand bags at several locations. Please bring your own shovel. If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
Locations:
• Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
• Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
• Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
• Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
• West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
• Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.